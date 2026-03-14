‘The Comedy of Errors’ Takes Center Stage at The Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS — The annual Utah Shakespeare-Festival (Shakespeare in-the-Schools) programme announced their 2026 production of William Shakespeare “The Comedy of Errors.”

The Broadway Theatre will host a play of mistaken identity, slapstick humor and witty wordplay April 1 at 7 p.m. Admission is free for all Sweetwater County junior high, high school and college students, while general admission is $15.

“The Comedy of Errors” is one of Shakespeare’s earliest and most popular comedies. The play follows a set of identical twins separated at birth, leading to a cascading chain of confusing encounters. The plays popularity had led to numerous adaptations for opera, screen and musical theatre all across the world.

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The Shakespeare-in-the-Schools initiative was designed to bring classical literature to life for students and the community by presenting accessible and quality theatrical productions. The program aims to inspire a lifelong appreciation for Shakespeare’s works.

“We are so excited to bring ‘The Comedy of Errors’ to Sweetwater County students this year,” Danielle Salas, the Broadway Theater coordinator said. “It’s the perfect introduction to Shakespeare—it’s fast, funny, and requires no prior knowledge to enjoy the chaos. This program is all about making classical theatre engaging and accessible, and this production does exactly that.”