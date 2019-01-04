The Comfortable Way to Minimize Your Pain

Are you tired of being in pain?

Aching back? Shoulder injury? Chronic Pain? Post surgery?

Aquatic therapy is great for almost any kind of pain. Immersion and flotation have potent benefits. The break from gravity that a pool provides not only makes movement easier, but also provides a feeling of safety–and feeling safer with movement is a critical step in all kinds of rehabilitation and pain management.

Relieve your pain by visiting our aquatic therapy pools. Fremont Therapy Group has therapy pools in all five locations, including our newest location at Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy in Rock Springs. The warm water helps patients ease into treatment without the added challenge of gravity getting in the way.

Aquatic therapy can be used alone or with traditional outpatient therapies. Because of the buoyancy of water, people can exercise comfortably, improve strength, and gain mobility. The warmth of the water helps decrease pain and promotes healing to injured tissues. Aquatic therapy exercises are also designed specifically to improve balance and cardiovascular function.