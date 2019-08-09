The Countdown is on for the 18th Annual River Festival

The Green River Chamber of Commerce will host the 18th Annual River Festival August 16 & 17, 2019.

A community favorite, this year’s River Festival will include, various vendors, a shrimp boil, duck races, and more family fun for everyone!

Cajun Shrimp Boil

The Cajun Shrimp Boil kicks off at 5pm on Friday the 16th. Only 800 meals are available!

Tickets: You will have the option to purchase a 5:00 dinner ticket or a 6:30 dinner ticket. Prices are $25.00 for “Boat” (approx. 1 lb of shrimp) plus potatoes, corn, sausage and soda or water. $45 for 2 “Boat” our Date Night special and $15 for “Canoe” (approx. ½ lb of shrimp) plus potatoes, corn, sausage and soda or water. *We will also be selling spaghetti served by Knights of Columbus as a fundraiser.





The Great Duck Race

The Great Duck Race will take place at 12 pm on Saturday the 17th, and is a fundraiser for the Chamber.

Tickets: Tickets are on sale starting July 3rd at the Green River Chamber. Tickets are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20, and you do not need to be present to win.

Local band “NoWhere Fast” will be performing on Friday evening beginning at 5:30pm **Fireworks start at dark and they continue to be a huge success.

Run with the Horses Marathon

Saturday, we will host the 16th Annual “Run with the Horses Marathon” to take place on the Wild Horse Loop Tour. The race will be professionally timed again this year. Timing is more efficient and the results are immediate. The run will begin and end on Expedition Island.

This event will also includes a ½ Marathon and a 10K run and will begin at 7:00 am We had over 130 participants for the marathon last year. Growing Nationwide and had 6 other Countries represented. Locally, we again drew more from the surrounding area with the addition of the 10K Run. Runners proceed through town, on to the Wild Horse Loop Tour and then turn and follow the same route back. There will be aid stations every two miles with water, PowerAde and energy snacks alternating at each station. We continue to promote our website specifically for the marathon.

www.runwiththehorsesmarathon.com –Register Today!







More Events

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Green River Fire Department Water Rescue Team, and The Green Belt Task Force will be hosting the “River Walk” event this year which will be 10:30am-2:00pm on Saturday the 17th.

American Legion Post #28 will be serving a pancake breakfast, open to the public Saturday, August 17th from 7am-10am. Pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs all for $5. Runners will recive a free pankcake breakfast.

The “Micro Brew Beer Garden” will run Friday night and Saturday. There will also be a number of vendors on hand selling unique jewelry, artwork and handmade items. Food vendors will be on hand all through the day on Saturday. The Saturday DJ is The Party Squad, they will be performing on Saturday at 11:00am on the island.

Dog Fetching Competitions have been very popular and those will again take place on the island at 10am Saturday the 17th sponsored by the Red Desert Humane Society. Dogs will participate in a timed fetching event both in the water and on land.

The Horse Shoe Tournament will be there again and will be hosted by Tom Whitmore Post #28 American Legion. The tournament will be held at Evers Park from 9am to 3pm. River Festival T-shirts will be available to those who pre register before August 10th.

The Car Show on Evers Park will once again be hosted on Saturday by the Sweetwater Rodders. Polish up your favorite ride. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, vintage and new are welcome. We had 40 cars and motorcycles register last year.

For more information or to register for any River Festival event, please visit

www.grchamber.com/pages/river-festival-information or contact the Chamber at

(307) 875-5711 or e-mail the office at pr@grchamber.com.

Produced in cooperation with Explore Rock Springs & Green River, WY.

