ROCK SPRINGS — The Downtown First Awards and Volunteer Celebration is coming to the historic Bunning Hall and will recognize and celebrate the contributions of businesses, organizations, and individuals.

Over 50 nominations were sent to the URA from the community. The awards are to recognize the dedication, creativity, and community spirit of businesses, organizations and individuals. Awards will be given out in six different categories: Outstanding Downtown Business, Spirit of Downtown Award, Outstanding New Business/Merchant, Better Rock Springs Beautification Award, Outstanding Individual, and Outstanding Volunteer.

The Downtown First Awards and Volunteer Celebration is being held May 7 at 5:30 P.M. at Bunning Hall located at 603 S Main Street.