The Eagles Flock Up North to Challenge the Panthers and Bulldogs

POWELL – The Lyman Eagles hit the road this week to face the Powell Panthers Friday and the Lovel Bulldogs. The Lyman Eagles are bottom of the 3A Southwest with a 0-4 conference record and 4-13 overall. The Lady Eagles are 2-2 in conference and 11-6 overall as they sit as the third seed in their conference.

The Lyman game in Powell will be broadcast and live-streamed with TRN Media. You can listen to the game on 92.1 KFRZ. The game will be live-streamed with free HD video on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

Lyman faced Rawlins earlier this week. The boys won 51-48 and the girls won 53-37. The win for the boys ended a seven-game losing streak while the girls have now won six of their last seven games.

This Friday will be the first meeting of the Eagles and Panthers this year. They played each other two times last year. The Lyman boys won both games while the girls split for a 1-1 record.

The Eagles and Lady Eagles faced Lovell one time this year back in December. The boys lost 52-46 while the girls won 56-45.