The Eye Institute Seeking Front Office Assistant

The Eye Institute in Rock Springs is seeking personable and cheerful individual to join our team.

Job Requirements

  • Answer Phones
  • Greet Patients and others
  • Make Appointments
  • Arrange Referrals
  • Assist with Computerized Medical Record, and other duties.

 *Applicant must have great communication skills. Experience is preferred, however, we will train the right individual. 

To Apply

To apply, please send letter and resume to 2631 Foothill Blvd, Ste A in Rock Springs.

