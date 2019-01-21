The Eye Institute Seeking Front Office Assistant

The Eye Institute in Rock Springs is seeking personable and cheerful individual to join our team.
Job Requirements
- Answer Phones
- Greet Patients and others
- Make Appointments
- Arrange Referrals
- Assist with Computerized Medical Record, and other duties.
*Applicant must have great communication skills. Experience is preferred, however, we will train the right individual.
