A budget is a useful tool for anyone, but it’s especially valuable when you have a chronic illness, because it will serve as a foundation when planning for the future. Both your income and expenses may change if you’re unable to work or your medical costs rise, and you may need to account for unique expenses related to your condition. Clearly seeing your overall financial picture can help you feel more in control.

Keeping good records is also important. For example, you may want to set up a system to help you track medical expenses and insurance claims. You may also want to prepare a list of instructions for others, such as a trusted friend or relative, that includes where to find important household and financial information in an emergency.

Another step you might want to take is simplifying your finances. For example, if you have numerous financial accounts, you could consolidate them to make it easier and quicker for you or a trusted advisor to manage. Setting up automatic bill payments or online banking can also help you keep your budget on track and ensure that you pay all bills on time.