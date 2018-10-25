“The Forgotten Generation” Presented by Dr. Lisa Ossian at Western

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College’s History Department will host Dr. Lisa Ossian as she presents “The Forgotten Generation” on November 8 at 7 pm in room 1302.

Dr. Ossian, Professor of History at Des Moines Area Community College in Iowa, and alumnus of the East-West Center in Hawaii, will speak on the challenges on the home front during the Second World War.

Her presentation will highlight the fact that the struggle was not borne by adults alone – men, women, and children would all be involved in the work of war.

Children’s Experiences and Struggles During WWII

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She will speak on the children’s experiences of family, school, play, work, and home – uncovering the range of effects the war had on the youth of various ethnicities and backgrounds.

“The Second World War was experienced by more than just our fighting men on the front lines. Crucial to victory in any conflict are those people at home ‘keeping up the war effort,’ Dr. Mark Neels, Assistant Professor of History at Western said.

“Focusing on children’s experiences during this historical period, Dr. Ossian’s presentation is a fascinating look at an under-represented, but no less important, component of the ‘Greatest Generation.'”

Sponsors of this event include Western Wyoming Community College, Western’s History Department, Western Cultural Affairs, Sweetwater BOCES, The Outlaw Inn, and the Wesswick Foundation.

For more information regarding Dr. Lisa Ossian’s presentation please contact Dr. Mark Neels at mneels@westernwyoming.edu, or check Western’s community app, Mustang Connections www.westernwyoming.edu/app.

For More Information

This event is in conjunction with the D-Day 75th Anniversary Tour hosted by Western’s Departments of History and Education.

For more information on the upcoming D-Day Anniversary Tour in Europe, please contact Dr. Jessica Clark at jclark@westernwyoming.edu or Dr. Christine Maddy at cmaddy@westernwyoming.edu, or visit the Mustang Connections App.