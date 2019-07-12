The Good Parent — Chris Clark (Ep. 4)

Athletics allow youth to learn valuable lessons, develop strong characteristics and establish an identity. The process can be rewarding if done properly, however, youth’s experiences can be dramatically negative if that process is interrupted. While there are many voices and influences around youth sports today, sometimes parents can overstep their role and become just another voice.

With many factors such as finances, time and effort that are put into youth sports, the fun can be taken out of sports for both parents and youth and create unrealistic expectations. Rather than being experience driven, youth sports can become more results driven.

Despite there being no perfect way to parent, there are ways parents can become the good parent. Counselor, parent and former coach, Chris Clark, shares his thoughts on parental involvement in youth sports and what parents can do to give their kids positive experiences and lasting memories.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO BEYOND THE GAME PODCAST:

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Anchor