The Green River Chamber of Commerce Proudly Presents The 10th Annual Holiday Business Showcase

November 21st

5 PM – 8 PM

November 22nd

10 AM – 3 PM

The 10th Annual Holiday Business Showcase is open to the public at no charge and will take place at the Pavilion on Expedition Island.

A wide range of vendors will showcase products from local businesses, featuring handmade crafts, candles, home decor, baked goods, and so much more. The Hitching Post Restaurant will be selling their tasty soup bowls. Raffle tickets for gift baskets can be purchased for $1 each or 6 for $5 (you do not have to be present to win), along with exciting hourly door prizes.

On Friday night, from 5 PM to 8 PM, Teton Distributors, The Hitching Post, Badass Brews, and be offering free alcoholic sampling, ranging from whiskeys to wine for those 21 and older. IDs are required at the door. Some full-size beverages and bottles will be available to purchase.

On Saturday, the event will run from 10 AM to 3 PM. Bring your kids to meet our special guest, Santa Clause, who will be at Expedition Island from 11 AM to 1 PM for free photo opportunities. Teton Distributors will be providing free non-alcoholic samples, and Badass Brews will offer root beer samples.

Complete your holiday shopping list while supporting local businesses at the Holiday Business Showcase! The Green River Chamber is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving our local business community a platform to showcase their goods and services. For more information, please contact the Green River Chamber at 307-872-6190 or email the office at membership@grchamber.com.