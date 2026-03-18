The Hill Church To Host Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt

ROCK SPRINGS — The Hill Church announced a special needs Easter egg hunt taking place on April 4, 2026 at 11 a.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

The special needs egg hunt is designed to create a welcoming experience for those who might benefit from lower noise levels, fewer crowds, wheelchair accessibility, and a reduced-stimulation setting. The special needs egg hunt will start before the larger neon eggsplosion Easter event.

Volunteers will be on site to assist families and ensure every participant has the chance to be included. The event is open to all ages with special needs. The Easter Bunny will also be making a special appearance so families can take photos together.

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“We have a ton of families in our church family with children with special needs, and we felt like they get left out of a lot of activities,” said Aaliyah VanGieson, Director of Communications at The Hill Church. “We wanted to make sure to provide an opportunity for them to be a part of something fun and exciting, while also creating an environment where they feel comfortable, safe, and celebrated.”

Families interested in attending the special needs egg hunt are encouraged to pre-register on their website. Pre-registration helps organizers ensure they prepare enough eggs, prizes, volunteers and a special golden egg for every participant.