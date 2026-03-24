The Hill Early Learning Center Expands, Now Serving Families in Green River and Rock Springs

Families in Sweetwater County now have even more options for quality childcare as The Hill Early Learning Center continues to grow, with locations in both Green River and Rock Springs.

Designed to support children from infancy through early childhood, The Hill provides a safe, clean, and secure environment where kids can learn, grow, and thrive. The center accepts children ages birth to five and also offers before and after-school programs for added flexibility.

Parents can feel confident knowing that all teachers at The Hill are CPR certified and committed to providing attentive, professional care throughout the day.

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The Hill Early Learning Center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., helping accommodate busy family schedules. The center also accepts DFS assistance, making childcare more accessible for families in the community.

For families considering their options, The Hill is currently offering a first week FREE, giving parents the opportunity to experience the program firsthand.

With a focus on safety, structure, and nurturing care, The Hill Early Learning Center is quickly becoming a trusted resource for families across the area.

Contact Jennifer Frost at 307-705-1680

TheHillGreenRiver.com

Schedule a visit today and see why more families are choosing The Hill.