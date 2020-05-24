In some way, all men are hiding from something. Like Adam, who hid when he realized what he had done. Then, when discovered he blamed his wife for his failing. Adam was not fully present when Eve needed him, and then he was fully absent when the gravity of the situation became known.

Romans 5:17 (NKJV) For if by the one man’s offense death reigned through the one, much more those who receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness will reign in life through the One, Jesus Christ.

We are meant to reign in this life and your reign is to give life and growth to all who are under your care. Just as the Cowboy becomes the Warrior, the Warrior becomes a King. The King learns that life is not about his possessions, but about what he gives. The Cowboy learns to master himself, the Warrior to Lead, and the King to Serve.

The Warrior Became A King

The King Fought For Saul’s Honor. (2 Samuel 1:23-25)

The relationship between David and King Saul was a contentious one. Saul became jealous of David’s victories and eventually plotted to kill him. So why then would David honor Saul? Well, Saul was God’s anointed King. David, like God, chose honor over the facts of Saul’s poor choices. The facts may be legitimate but they are seldom the truth.

The King Sent Gifts to the Leaders of Judah (1 Samuel 30:26-31)

David put giving above receiving. He was anointed King by Samuel at God’s direction. The Kingdom was RIGHTFULLY his, but rather than demand it, he invested in it. David blessed His Kingdom before it was his kingdom. This shows faith in God’s promise. He began living in His promises before the promise was his to live in.

The King Saved a Friend’s Son (2 Samuel 9:3-4)

Mephibosheth is a story of incredible hope. He was injured and disabled the same day Saul and Jonathan were killed. Even though he was a king’s grandson, he was broken, cursed and in hiding. David found him and brought him home. He erased the family curse and made him part of his family. He gave him back more than he ever lost. Any of this ringing any bells?

Three Questions For A King

Who Should Be Honored?

Honor is calling out the good, declaring the promise and stating the future. But how can we receive honor, if we never give honor? To honor a person is to see in them what Jesus sees in them. As we place true value in people, we enrich our “kingdom”. Do you want a great Kingdom? Start investing honor in the people you already lead.

Romans 12:10 (NLT) Love each other with genuine affection, and take delight in honoring each other

What Should Be Given?

Everything you possess is a gift from God. God often gives us things to enjoy, that increase in value and joy when we give them away. That type of giving is reasonable, but the new covenant teaches us of another kind of radical giving. Jesus taught us to live sacrificially in all things. He wants to do great things through us, but He CAN’T until we get past our resources. Jesus taught us in John 15 that He is the vine and we are the branches. He is the source, we are the delivery system.

2 Corinthians 8:3-4 (NLT) For I can testify that they gave not only what they could afford, but far more. And they did it of their own free will. 4 They begged us again and again for the privilege of sharing in the gift for the believers in Jerusalem.

Who Could Be Saved?

There are so many broken people hiding in the land of nothing, where there is no hope. We meet and pass broken people every day. They need so much help, but their needs come out as insults and anger. This life is like a battlefield, and we are the medics. Those who help others are those who reign in life.

Jude 1:23 (NLT) Rescue others by snatching them from the flames of judgment. Show mercy to still others, but do so with great caution, hating the sins that contaminate their lives.

Conclusion:

The King learns that life is not about your reign or possessions, but what you give. This life also isn’t about what you get, it’s about how you invest in others. How can you begin to invest in the Kingdom this week?