The Log Inn Serves its Last Supper Saturday

Rock Springs — Les Tanner served his final meal Saturday at the Log Inn Supper Club, closing the doors on nearly 13 years of ownership. Tanner, nearly 90, was still working in the kitchen and cleaning up until the end. His daughter, Christine “Chris” Bowthorpe Hall, and her husband worked alongside Les throughout this time.

“We’re just getting old,” said Chris, who is approaching 70.

For years, the family balanced the demands of running the supper club with managing the Green River Marine Boat business, often working 12-hour days, six days a week. But with Chris and her husband nearing retirement age, and Les turning 90 in December, the workload had become too much.

The family initially purchased the property 13 years ago and leased it out. When that arrangement fell through, they decided to open the restaurant to avoid losing money.

Their last dinner was a bittersweet moment as they said goodbye to many of their regulars.