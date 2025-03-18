The New Marketing, Events and Theater Coordinator for the URA

Downtown Rock Springs recently hired Danielle Salas to be its new marketing, events and theater coordinator. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS –– Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recently hired Danielle Salas to their marketing, events and theater coordinator position.

Salas has a background in event planning that she gained from planning out large events as a golf coach. She also has skills in social media and will bring this skill into her new role with her love for the arts.

She was serving on the Purchasing and Placement Committee for the Green River Arts Council and has a track record of promoting local culture. URA said it is excited for her skills to benefit the community’s events and initiatives.