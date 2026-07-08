For 25 years, The Oil Can has proudly served the Green River community, and now it’s time to celebrate this incredible milestone with the customers who made it all possible.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 18, and join The Oil Can for a fun-filled anniversary celebration packed with food, prizes, and family-friendly activities.

Here’s what’s planned:

Delicious food

Ice cream

Door prizes

Giveaways throughout the day

Fun for the whole family

For a quarter-century, The Oil Can has been committed to providing dependable service while building lasting relationships with customers throughout Sweetwater County. This anniversary celebration is their way of saying thank you to the community for its continued loyalty and support.

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Whether you’ve been a customer since day one or you’re stopping by for the first time, everyone is invited to help celebrate 25 years of local business success.

The Oil Can Celebrates 25 Years of Serving Green River

Saturday, July 18

Come to The Oil Can for a day of appreciation, giveaways, and community fun!