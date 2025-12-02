The Pony Express Christmas Card Ride

Members of the Sweetwater County Pony Express ride through Green River, escorted by the Green River Police Department. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The 24th annual Christmas card ride is being held by the Sweetwater County Pony Express on Dec. 13. The cards will be carried on horseback from the Green River Post Office to the Rock Springs Post Office at 11 a.m.

The cards will be placed in a “mochila”, a special saddle covering allowing the riders to quickly change horses, after being stamped by a special Pony Express Stamp.

All cards must have the correct postage be ready to mail. Cards will be accepted at the Green River Post Office no later than Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.