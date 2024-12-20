The Prettiest Sight to See: Green River Holiday Displays

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Green River! There are several beautiful homes to check out when driving around to look at Christmas lights. While you’re sure to catch some great ones in your very own neighborhood, we have compiled a (non-extensive) list of homes you don’t want to miss this year!

And because “the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be on your own front door”, don’t forget to share a photo of your own house, with your address, so we can all check out your decorations, too!

TRN Media wishes you a very happy holidays, and a joyful and healthy new year! ‘Tis the season to be jolly!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

2510 Colorado Drive

2215 East Teton Boulevard

2125 East Teton Boulevard

2135 East Teton Boulevard

2095 East Teton Boulevard

1010 Bridger Drive

805 Bridger Drive

625 Bridger Drive

400 Bridger Drive

225 Crossbow Drive

210 Crossbow Court

385 Stage Place

375 Aspen Street

285 Aspen Street

295 Hackberry Street

210 Hackberry Street

435 Locust Street

415 Waggener Street

310 Yates Street

600 Lynn Court

291 Sunset Drive

Click photo for more info

164 S 5th W

265 Monroe Avenue

535 Iowa Avenue

1740 South Carolina Drive

1915 West Teton Boulevard

2255 Pennsylvania Boulevard

2305 Pennsylvania Boulevard

555 Rhode Island Place

465 Rhode Island Place

2775 Hitching Post Drive

2770 Hitching Post Drive

2415 Hitching Post Drive

2525 Vermont Court