The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is an Accredited Main Street Program

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/URA has been designated an Accredited Main Street program by Main Street America for meeting rigorous performance standards.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s performance was assessed by the Wyoming Main Street and Main Street America personnel and board of directors, who evaluate local programs according to a national community evaluation standard. The standards assist Main Street America in reviewing progress, recognizing strengths, understanding trends, and identifying strategies that move Main Street programs forward.

Several long-time businesses closed during the assessment period, but were replaced with 15 new businesses in downtown Rock Springs. Over $367,000 in private investments and $243,000 in public investments were made across 23 projects, and volunteers contributed 3,564.5 hours, which equates to over $70,000 of work. The agency celebrated the Art Underground Gallery, Christmas Around the World, Wyoming Blocks Grant usage on the 700 block, the Clean Team for removing over 5,100 lbs. of trash, and the Broadway Theatre which has undergone upgrades thanks to the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund grants received.

Main Street America has two tiers of national designation: accredited and affiliate. These tiers show that the Main Street Program has an established position within a nationwide movement with a 45-year proven track record of generating impressive economic returns, building local capacity, creating welcoming and inviting communities, and creating lasting impact for local stakeholders as well as city, state, and national funders. To be in the accredited tier, a program and community must excel in six categories: broad-based community commitment to revitalization, inclusive leadership and organizational capacity, diversified funding and sustainable program operations, strategy-driven programming, preservation-based economic development, and demonstrated impact and results.

“This accreditation affirms the incredible work being done in Downtown Rock Springs,” said Chad Banks, Manager of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. “From beautification efforts to economic growth, we’re proud of the collaborations that made 2024 a year of progress, even amid change. We’re grateful to our volunteers, sponsors, and City partners for their continued support.”