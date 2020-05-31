The Sage is defined as a man of ‘profound wisdom’. The Sage knows the great honor and critical importance of leaving a legacy of faith. While we first discussed the Cowboy, then the Warrior and then the King, it is possible to be in multiple stages at once. David did not stop being a Warrior, or even a King, while he was in the critical stage of The Sage.

A Little Perspective

Ancient Israel had three united Kingdoms which ultimately included 42 Kings. Of those Kings, only 10 were considered to be good Kings. Of those 10, only 5 left a legacy of faithfulness that carried into the next generation. While David managed to hand his legacy to Solomon, Solomon failed to hand it to his son, Rehoboam. What if the greatest accomplishment of your life was accomplished after your death and someone else got the credit for it?

The End of An Era

David Made Some Real Mistakes

While David excelled in battle and in service to the Lord, he really messed up when it came to his personal life. While married, he engaged in an affair with Bathsheba which produced a pregnancy, followed by a whole slew of other problems. But God is good, even though David’s behavior was not. The child of the affair died, but he and Bathsheba had another son, Solomon, who would also become a king.

But then came the census, another of David’s poor choices. Satan tempted David to count his people and in doing so, David sought confidence and strength in his numbers rather than in God. Even Joab would try to stop this plan, but David persisted. God’s punishment for the census resulted in a pestilence that killed over 70,000 people. David ultimately moved Israel’s temple to the place where God showed him mercy during this difficult time.

1 Chronicles 22:1 (NLT) … David said, “This will be the location for the Temple of the Lord God and the place of the altar for Israel’s burnt offerings!”

David’s two worst choices give Israel a King and THE Temple site.

Application: Leave A Legacy

Your Worst Mistakes Lay the Foundation for a Legacy.

God doesn’t just forgive, He REDEEMS!

David’s illicit relationship brought forth a King.

David’s census led to the Temple site.

Peter’s denial became his fuel for ministry.

Paul’s brutality became his wonder at God’s goodness

It’s time to release the shame of your past. Whatever happened, happened. Maybe there were losses, maybe people were hurt. Own it, confess it, grieve it and then reconcile what you can and ask forgiveness for what you can’t. It’s all under the blood now.

1 Peter 1:18-19 (NLT) For you know that God paid a ransom to save you from the empty life you inherited from your ancestors. And it was not paid with mere gold or silver, which lose their value. 19 It was the precious blood of Christ, the sinless, spotless Lamb of God.

It’s time to start dreaming and hoping again. The cycles of abuse, addiction, lies, affairs, divorce, can be broken. WILL be broken, with you. Stand upon God’s Promises and DECLARE the pain, shame and lies END WITH ME. The hope, honor, and future BEGINS WITH ME.

2 Corinthians 1:20-21 (NLT) For all of God’s promises have been fulfilled in Christ with a resounding “Yes!” And through Christ, our “Amen” (which means “Yes”) ascends to God for His glory. 21 It is God who enables us, along with you, to stand firm for Christ. …

God’s Promise and Your “Yes” Fuel a Legacy

Waiting on God and His promise doesn’t mean you do nothing. It means you prepare for the promise and then get ready to receive it. God is true and faithful no matter what my circumstance and others say. Your strength alone isn’t enough. You are not enough in yourself, but God is in you! The gift of the Holy Spirit fills you and empowers you!

Your Legacy

Become a Son and live in the authority of the Kingdom you have been saved into. Learn who you really are as defined by God’s value upon you, God’s future for you and all that God says about YOU! Grow in your HOPE because nothing is worse than hopelessness.

2 Timothy 2:2-3 (NLT) You have heard me teach things that have been confirmed by many reliable witnesses. Now teach these truths to other trustworthy people who will be able to pass them on to others. 3 Endure suffering along with me, as a good soldier of Christ Jesus.

Your legacy is also about who you have prepared. Jesus made disciples who then made more disciples; we should do the same. Start with your children, then your friends. Be a friend who helps a friend follow Jesus.

Conclusion:

The Sage knows the great honor and critical importance of leaving a legacy of faith. Learn to live for things that outlive you.