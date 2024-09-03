The Story Behind the Trona Bridge: A Tale of Determination, Community, and Collaboration

The following opinion piece is a community submission and doesn’t reflect the opinion of TRN Media.

By John Freeman, Chairman of the Greenbelt Task Force

In the heart of Green River, Wyoming, the Trona Bridge stands as more than just a passage across the river; it’s a symbol of a community’s vision, perseverance, and collaboration. This iconic structure, which serves as the gateway to the Greenbelt Pathway system, has its roots in a project that brought together local citizens, city officials, and the trona industry in a remarkable way.

The Vision Takes Shape

For nearly 30 years before 1990, the idea of creating a park or open space along the Green River was little more than a dream shared by a few. It wasn’t until Mayor and the Green River City Council, led by Parks and Recreation Director Roger Moellendorf and citizen advocate John Freeman, took action that the dream began to take form. With strong public support, the City established a Citizen group that became the Green River Greenbelt Task Force (GBTF), a non-profit organization and charged the group with making the vision a reality.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Challenges and Triumphs

One of the most significant hurdles the GBTF faced was constructing a bridge to connect Riverside Park and Expedition Island, an essential link in the proposed Greenbelt. Initial fundraising efforts met with little success, as potential donors were reluctant to support a new organization with no experience in building public projects. However, the project gained momentum when John Freeman, who had become the driving force behind the bridge, discovered a potential ally in the trona industry.

Several middle managers in the trona industry were interested, but their support hinged on a solid engineering estimate. Ron Tucker of CME Engineering and Construction, despite having no prior experience in bridge-building, rose to the challenge. He and his firm designed a bridge, had the plans vetted by his peers, and generously donated the design to the GBTF.

The Turning Point

Armed with a solid design, Freeman and Moellendorf presented their proposal to the mine managers of FMC (now Genesis Alkali), Solvay, TG Soda Ash (Genesis Alkali), Rhone-Poulenc (Sisecam), and General Chemical (Tata Chemicals). The presentation was well-received, and when Freeman boldly asked for a $50,000 donation, it seemed they had hit a home run. High-fives were exchanged as Moellendorf and Freeman left the room, confident in their success.

But as they celebrated in the hallway, Roger Harris, the site manager at TG Soda Ash, who hailed from England, approached them with a stern expression.

“How dare you ask me for $50,000 without the common decency of putting on a tie,” Harris remarked, cutting through their elation.

He detailed everything the proposal lacked to convince their supervisors in the U.S. and France. Yet, just as the wind left their sails, Harris added, “Despite all of the things you are lacking in your proposal, I believe this is the best public project that has come before me since I arrived in Wyoming. I’m willing to help you get this bridge built.”

Harris and his engineers reviewed the design again, insisting on adding an architectural feature—large steel points at each entrance of the bridge. These points have since become iconic, appearing in countless graduation and family photos over the last 30 years.

Harris’s influence didn’t end there. He took Freeman’s proposal and transformed it into a streamlined, manager-friendly document, which helped secure written commitments from the other mine managers. However, the commitment came with a catch: the funds would be disbursed in $10,000 increments over five years. It was a timeline that risked inflating the project’s costs.

Overcoming Financial Hurdles

Faced with this dilemma, Freeman approached the Green River City Council for a loan, only to be met with a lesson on the Wyoming Constitution, which prohibits the city from giving loans. Undeterred, Freeman asked the city to co-sign a loan, but the city attorney quickly shot that idea down as well.

Finally, the GBTF turned to Regina Clark at Key Bank, who agreed to provide the GBTF with an unsecured loan under specific conditions: the city would take ownership of the bridge after completion, pay the interest on the loan, and present letters from the Trona mines guaranteeing their donations. Galen West, then working for the GBTF, stepped in to ensure a proposal that met the city attorney’s constitutional requirements, a feat of legal acrobatics.

With the financial hurdles cleared, the city required the project to go through a formal bidding process. Two bids were received: one for over $300,000 using Core 10 Steel, which would reduce future maintenance costs, and another just under $250,000 from Ron Tucker’s CME Construction. Tucker’s bid was accepted, though the GBTF still wonders if CME made any profit or if Tucker’s bid was yet another generous donation to the project.]

The Bridge Comes to Life

In the summer of 1994, the Trona Bridge began to take shape in Riverside Park. On September 17th, nearly 1,000 residents gathered during the day to watch as two cranes positioned the bridge onto its foundations over the Green River—a moment of immense pride for the community.

A Legacy of Community Spirit

As the city and the GBTF celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Trona Bridge on September 12, 2024, we are reminded of the determination, community spirit, and countless contributions that made this project possible. The GBTF extends its heartfelt thanks to Ron Tucker, Roger Harris, FMC, Solvay, TG Soda Ash, Rhone-Poulenc, General Chemical, CME Engineering and Construction, the US Forest Service, Key Bank, Regina Clark, Mayor George Eckman, the Green River City Council, the City of Green River parks crew, GBTF volunteers, Roger Moellendorf, and John Freeman for their dedication. The Trona Bridge is a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared vision.

Join us on September 12, 2024, as the Green River Greenbelt Task Force celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Trona Bridge—GBTF’s first major project. The celebration will be held in conjunction with the City’s Parks and Recreation Department’s “Street Eats on the Green” program. A GBTF raffle will raise funds for the Greenbelt projects, Fremont Physical Therapy will sponsor a 5K Fun Run/Walk, and commemorative T-shirts will be available for purchase. Documentary films about Greenbelt projects will be shown in the Island Pavilion, and a birthday cake will be served while it lasts. We look forward to celebrating with you from 5 to 8 p.m. This is more than just a celebration of a bridge—it’s a celebration of the community that built it.