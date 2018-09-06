The Sweetwater County Care Conferences to be Held October 2 & 3

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A pair of one-day care conferences for those age 50 and over will take place in Sweetwater County on October 2 and 3 in Rock Springs and Green River respectively.

The Sweetwater County Care Conference is an opportunity for members of the community to gather more information regarding the healthcare needs close to home. The conferences will offer informal presentations, vendors booths, and other printed materials.

The conferences, which are offered free to the public, are a collaboration between the Young At Heart Senior Center, The Golden Hour Senior Center, AARP Wyoming, and Deer Trail Assisted Living.

“This care conference is a great opportunity for community members 50 and over to take steps to better prepare themselves for issues related to aging,” says Young At Heart Executive Director Ryan Rust. “We hope that attendees will find the information they learn about aging and community resources helpful as they move through this great stage in their life.”

The Agenda for the Care Conferences

October 2 at the Young At Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs:

10 am – 3 pm – Wills and Advanced Directives (one hour slots, please call the senior center to make an appointment)

4:30 pm – 5:10 pm – Truths and the Myths About the Aging Brain

5:15 pm – 5:55 pm – Memory Screening

6 pm – Dinner sponsored by AARP Wyoming

October 3 Care Conference at The Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River:

9:15 am – 11:55 am – Wills and Advanced Directives (one hour slots, please call the senior center to make an appointment)

10 am – 10:40 am – Truths and the Myths About the Aging Brain

10:45 am – 11:25 am – Memory Screening

11:45 am – Dinner sponsored by AARP Wyoming

No registration is needed to take part in the conferences, and the event is free to attend. For more information contact: Young At Heart Senior Center at: (307) 352-6737 or Golden Hour Senior Center at: (307)-872-3223.