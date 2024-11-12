The Sweetwater County Child Development Center is Looking for a Special Education Coordinator

Sweetwater County CDC wants to expand their team!

Responsibilities:

  • Understanding, following and overseeing compliance relevant to the organization
  • Ensuring that the organization is in compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA, state rules and regulations for Part B and C programs
  • Communicating with government agencies to ensure the organization is in compliance with special education laws, rules and regulations, and more.

Requirements:

  • BS/BA degree in education or related field
  • ﻿﻿Minimum 3-5 years as educational leader, program management and/or supervision of similar programs required

How to Apply:

If interested, please submit a letter of interest and your resume to Lori Lucero at lucerol@cdckids.org and fill out an application online at cdckids.org.

