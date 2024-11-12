The Sweetwater County Child Development Center is Looking for a Special Education Coordinator

Sweetwater County CDC wants to expand their team!
Responsibilities:
- Understanding, following and overseeing compliance relevant to the organization
- Ensuring that the organization is in compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA, state rules and regulations for Part B and C programs
- Communicating with government agencies to ensure the organization is in compliance with special education laws, rules and regulations, and more.
Requirements:
- BS/BA degree in education or related field
- Minimum 3-5 years as educational leader, program management and/or supervision of similar programs required
How to Apply:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
If interested, please submit a letter of interest and your resume to Lori Lucero at lucerol@cdckids.org and fill out an application online at cdckids.org.