The Sweetwater County District Board of Health Hiring Public Health Nurse

The Sweetwater County District Board of Health has an immediate opening for a full-time Public Health Nurse to work in the Sweetwater County area.

📞 Call (307) 922-5390 to Request an Application

Primary Job Duties

Chosen candidate will:

  • Perform maternal child health care nursing
  • Perform assessments, diagnosis, treatment, and evaluation of ill, disabled or convalescent persons within Sweetwater County
  • Perform patient and family health counseling and instruction
  • Participate in health clinics/classes
  • Coordinate patient care and treatment with other health care providers and community
    service agencies
  • Maintain health records
  • Write reports
  • Make appropriate referrals to other agencies
  • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Prefer BSN but will consider ADN currently enrolled in BSN program
  • Must be licensed in the state of Wyoming as a Registered Nurse, PLUS have a minimum of one year experience working as a Registered Nurse
  • Basic Computer Skills
  • Valid Wyoming Driver’s License, with good driving record

Compensation

  • Starting salary is $62,961.60 per year

To Apply

Please submit a completed Sweetwater County District Board of Health application to the Community Nursing office, 333 Broadway, Ste 110, Rock Springs, WY 82901 by 5:00 pm on April 22, 2019.

Application forms and position description may be obtained at the above address or by calling (307) 922-5390.

*Sweetwater County District Board of Health is an equal opportunity employer.

Sweetwater County District Board of Health 

