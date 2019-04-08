The Sweetwater County District Board of Health Hiring Public Health Nurse

The Sweetwater County District Board of Health has an immediate opening for a full-time Public Health Nurse to work in the Sweetwater County area.
Primary Job Duties
Chosen candidate will:
- Perform maternal child health care nursing
- Perform assessments, diagnosis, treatment, and evaluation of ill, disabled or convalescent persons within Sweetwater County
- Perform patient and family health counseling and instruction
- Participate in health clinics/classes
- Coordinate patient care and treatment with other health care providers and community
service agencies
- Maintain health records
- Write reports
- Make appropriate referrals to other agencies
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Prefer BSN but will consider ADN currently enrolled in BSN program
- Must be licensed in the state of Wyoming as a Registered Nurse, PLUS have a minimum of one year experience working as a Registered Nurse
- Basic Computer Skills
- Valid Wyoming Driver’s License, with good driving record
Compensation
- Starting salary is $62,961.60 per year
To Apply
Please submit a completed Sweetwater County District Board of Health application to the Community Nursing office, 333 Broadway, Ste 110, Rock Springs, WY 82901 by 5:00 pm on April 22, 2019.
Application forms and position description may be obtained at the above address or by calling (307) 922-5390.
*Sweetwater County District Board of Health is an equal opportunity employer.
Sweetwater County District Board of Health
