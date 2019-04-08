The Sweetwater County District Board of Health Hiring Public Health Nurse

To Apply

Please submit a completed Sweetwater County District Board of Health application to the Community Nursing office, 333 Broadway, Ste 110, Rock Springs, WY 82901 by 5:00 pm on April 22, 2019.

Application forms and position description may be obtained at the above address or by calling (307) 922-5390.

*Sweetwater County District Board of Health is an equal opportunity employer.