“The Tree” Shines a Light on the Real Meaning of Christmas

ROCK SPRINGS — Inspiration can hit you in many strange and different ways.

Whether you’re writing, playing an instrument or singing a song, sometimes that moment of creativity comes to you when you least expect it.

That’s what happened to Randy Russell, a Nashville musician spending some time during the holidays in Sweetwater County.

Randy and a friend, Curtis Hopper, were spending the holidays with friends at Hopper’s cabin on Hickory Lake near Mount Juliet, Tennessee a few years back. They’d spent the afternoon watching football and after dinner, one of their friend’s daughter asked Russell and Hopper to write a Christmas song.

So the two sat down and “within 30 minutes we wrote this song,” Randy said.

“The only problem we had was we couldn’t remember all the reindeers’ names,” Randy laughs. “So we had to Google that and run them all down so we could fit them all into the bridge right there.”

An 8-year-old’s request, a few melodic chord progressions and some catchy lyrics came together, and “The Tree” was born.

Randy was kind enough to share a copy of the song with SweetwaterNOW, and we’ve linked it for your listening enjoyment.

Randy describes The Tree as “a love song.” Its a great story about sharing time with people you’re close to you. He says that’s the real meaning of Christmas.

But it would be several years before the Russell and Hop Band recorded the song.

“We went into the studio and did a country/rock album, and we had that Christmas song,” he said. “One of our buddies said ‘you need to record that song while you’re in here because you might come back for awhile.’ So we recorded the Christmas song in the middle of the summer,” he laughs.

A Lifetime of Music

Randy began playing music when he was 8 years old, and learned everything he knows by ear. He had a neighborhood band at 14, starting playing parties around Nashville at 16, and hit the club circuit by the time he was 19 years old.

He worked as a quality control inspector at Gibson Guitars for 35 years, and spend his off time writing and playing music. His band has fronted such notable acts as Brooks and Dunn, Tanya Tucker and Jim Nabors.

While Randy isn’t involved in the music business as much as he used to be, he still enjoys playing and occasionally continues to play with his band and friends.

You can access The Tree and other music from the Russell and Hop band on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play Store, Amazon, YouTube Music, CD Baby and more. Here are a few links to download “The Tree.”

Spotify

Amazon Music

YouTube