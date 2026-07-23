The Woman Behind Sweetwater County’s ‘Mr. McDonald’s’

ROCK SPRINGS — At Greg Bailey’s retirement party, his 8-year-old granddaughter said this celebration wasn’t for her grandmother, only for “Papa.” As far as she knew, Grandma didn’t work.

Cindy Bailey laughed off the moment, but it captured something she has lived with for three decades as the wife of the man who built a three-restaurant McDonald’s franchise across Rock Springs and Green River.

“In her mind, I’ve been retired since she was little,” Bailey said of her granddaughter. “She just sees me as grandma.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Greg and Cindy Bailey married in 1991 after meeting on a blind date in Tucson, Arizona, where Cindy had worked as a teacher and later as acting executive director of a YMCA branch. Greg had worked at McDonald’s since he was 18 and told her early on that he dreamed of owning his own restaurant.

Five years into their marriage, that dream became a reality. In January 1996, the couple took over the McDonald’s on Sunset Drive in Rock Springs, purchased from a longtime owner-operator. Cindy gave a month’s notice at the YMCA and moved to Wyoming that January, leaving Arizona for the first time in the dead of winter.

“I will tell you, never leave Tucson, Arizona, in the winter,” she said.

The couple ran the business out of a converted garage at their home. Cindy became the office staff, answering phones and learning bookkeeping, a shift from the identity she had built in her own career.

“Once we moved here, he was Mr. McDonald’s, and I was just the secretary,” she said. “Which we all know is a huge part of the business.”

The Baileys expanded quickly. They built the Elk Street location in Rock Springs in 1998, then acquired the Green River restaurant in 2000. At their peak, the three restaurants employed about 165 people.

Cindy’s role evolved from office work into public relations and community involvement, a path she said was common for owner-operator spouses at the time. She served 10 years on the Ronald McDonald House Charities board in Salt Lake City, representing the couple’s restaurants.

She also joined the Rock Springs Chamber International Ambassadors after members tried to recruit her repeatedly during a difficult first winter in Wyoming.

“After that, you become your own person a little bit again,” she said. “I was no longer just Mrs. Greg Bailey.”

She went on to chair Sweetwater County’s International Day for more than 15 years and still keeps its books after 25 years of involvement. She and Greg both serve as officers in the Rock Springs Kiwanis Club, she as secretary and he as treasurer. The couple also helped organize McTeacher’s Nights, fundraisers where school staff work behind the counter for a percentage of sales.

Learning the financial side of the business was Cindy’s steepest challenge, she said, particularly the paperwork and profit-and-loss statements that came naturally to Greg, an accounting major.

“You forget that we were just a small business,” she said. “We had the McDonald’s name, but we were a small business in this town.”

At home, the Baileys divided responsibilities as they went, raising two daughters who split time between Tucson and Wyoming.

The Quiet Partner

Bailey said the imbalance in recognition is not unique to her marriage, or even to gender. It shows up in any partnership where one person works the public-facing side of a business and the other works behind it.

“Behind every business, and it doesn’t matter which partner it is, whether it’s the female business person with that quiet husband, it takes more than one generally to make it a real success,” she said.

She said she and Greg simply split the work along their strengths rather than any formal arrangement. Greg handled operations, financials, insurance and banking relationships. Cindy became the public relations arm, representing the company on nonprofit boards and in the community.

Cindy said she never pursued becoming a co-licensee with McDonald’s, a formal process separate from Greg’s ownership, because the business was always his dream first.

“I just never had a desire to. This was Greg’s dream, and I supported that dream 100%,” she said.

Finding Her Place in the Community

For Cindy, the hardest stretch was not the paperwork but the isolation of the first winter in Wyoming, a place with no family and, at the time, no identity of her own beyond the business.

“You do grow if you can get beyond that first isolation,” she said. “It’s really difficult. But if you just get involved, give yourself a chance, your neighbors embrace you, this community embraces you. And you can make a difference here where you don’t get to make a difference in bigger cities.”

That belief shaped three decades of civic work that ran alongside, and at times outlasted, her role at the restaurants. Beyond her board seats and McTeacher’s Nights, Bailey pointed to community impact as the most rewarding part of the family’s 30 years in Sweetwater County.

“I think making a difference in the community can be, is probably my highlight of anything we’ve done in the last 30 years,” she said, citing efforts ranging from 4-H to International Day.

She said the town’s willingness to embrace newcomers is part of why she and Greg never seriously considered leaving, despite friends and family in Arizona assuming they eventually would.

“It’s like they’ve embraced us,” she said. “It’s not where you live, it’s how you live.”

Officially Retired, Unofficially Still Working

The Baileys officially retired from ownership of the three restaurants this year, though Greg still goes into the office to close out the company’s 401(k) plan and payroll before W-2s go out in January. Cindy remains active on several community boards and said she has no plans to step back from them.

“I hope I get to be an emeritus board member of the Ronald McDonald House forever,” she said.