The Wyoming Club Temporarily Closes After Patron Tests Positive for COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Club announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will be closing temporarily due to a patron testing positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus.
The Wyoming Club is closing to complete cleaning and will be opening back up soon.
They wrote in the Facebook status:
“It has come to our attention that a patron tested positive for COVID-19. We are temporarily closing for cleaning and will be open soon. The safety of our patrons and staff are our top priority. Thank you for understanding.”
On Wednesday, June 3, Sweetwater County Public Health announced that Sweetwater County confirmed its 23rd and 24th positive COVID-19 cases. Case No. 23 is a Rock Springs woman in her seventies. She is reported to be in stable condition and is isolating at home.
Case No. 24 is a Rock Springs man in his sixties. He is reported to be in good condition and is isolating at home.
