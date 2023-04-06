Thelma “Diane” Purviance (July 17, 1952 – April 4, 2023)

Thelma “Diane” Purviance, 70, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born July 17, 1952 in Jackson County, Missouri; the daughter of Robert Lee Hennessey and Naomi Ruth Greenly.
Diane attended schools in Torrington, Wyoming. She attended beauty college in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where she received her certificate.
She married the love of her life Eddie Purviance in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1972. He preceded her in death January 2010.
Diane was self-employed at Dee-Dee’s Floral where she worked for several years and retired in 2011.
She was a member of the Rock Springs Worship Center.
Diane was a social butterfly who enjoyed family gatherings and feeding the community. A few of her favorite pastimes included making floral arrangements and cake decorating.
Survivors include brother, Tom Jankowski and wife Dena of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Marcus Moon, Mikayla Robertson and husband Eric; two nieces, Holly Ellison and husband Shane, Ashley Jankowski and son Aiden; one nephew, Ryan Jankowski and wife Vanneesha, all of Rock Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Melissa Moon; one son, Marcus Purviance who died in infancy; one sister, Victoria Lewis; two half-brothers Dan and Ron Hennessey and two nieces, Angie Langley and Leslie Gillespie
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com