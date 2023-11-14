Thelma Maxine Harmon (June 3, 1943 – November 8, 2023)

Maxine Harmon passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Nov. 8, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Our hearts are tender as we ponder the exceptional life of Maxine. She is a beloved wife, mother, and our sweet Emmy (grandma). Oh, how we will miss her! She is everything to us. But we are grateful she is now free from pain and suffering. We rejoice in the reunions taking place on the other side and know she is happy and busy ministering to those in need, just as she did here on earth.

Maxine was born on June 3, 1943. She is the daughter of Daniel and Thelma Schauerhamer and the 3rd of 11 children. She was born and raised in Orem, Utah and graduated from Orem High School in 1961. Maxine was chosen to be Miss Orem and Miss Liberty Bell that year. She attended Snow College where she was crowned Snow College Queen. Later, while working as a dental assistant in Orem, she met her sweetheart, Roger Harmon. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on April 17, 1964.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Maxine’s greatest desire in life was to become a mother. Nothing brought her greater joy than her family. She and Roger are beloved parents of 15 children. They have 66 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Each one adores and cherishes them. The joy Maxine found in raising children and nurturing their spirits, alongside her sweetheart, knew no bounds. Her devotion to her family was unmatched, as she fiercely loved and protected them with a kind and gentle spirit. Her legacy of Christlike love is embedded in the hearts of her posterity and will continue for generations.

Maxine had a calming and welcoming spirit, and people were naturally drawn to her. She had a special ability to make everyone feel like they were her favorite. She was an exceptional listener and had a way of reaching each person individually. She seemed to always know what they needed. Even amidst her own suffering, she comforted those in need. She truly had a gift to see heads hanging low and to discern unseen struggles. Like magic, her love would lift and carry others. She was a safe haven, a refuge from the storm.

Maxine loved Jesus Christ and served Him with all her heart, might, mind, and strength as a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a gifted teacher and mentor to children of all ages. She was a beloved Primary teacher, Young Women president, and sought-after youth speaker, and taught Relief Society for 26 years. She had a special ability to gather children and youth around her, and teach, lift, love, and inspire them to reach higher. Still today, thousands who felt her influence are eternally grateful for what she has done for them. Maxine loved spending time at the temple with her husband. They loved walking the halls together, kneeling at the altar hand in hand, and looking at each other across the way. Their hearts were filled with love for those they were able to serve in the temple. The hours spent there were sacred and cherished.

Maxine and Roger loved to dance, and delighted their children as they were often caught dancing together. They also enjoyed gardening and their yard was a beauty to behold, often winning awards from the city. Maxine loved creating magical fairy gardens. These thrilled and enchanted her grandchildren, and encouraged many of them to create their own. She was unbelievably gifted at making everything magical—especially birthdays, holidays, and the accomplishments of her children (big or small). Maxine was also a masterful quilter, constantly working with her hands. Whether she was quilting or embroidering, she poured her heart into every stitch. She delighted in giving quilts to family, friends, refugees, or anyone who needed an “embrace.” Countless people have been wrapped in the gifts of her loving hands.

Maxine is survived by her beloved husband Roger and their children: Dean (Shannon) Harmon, Lori Deus, Daniel Harmon, Natalie (Wade) Tycksen, Joseph (Diana) Harmon, Shari (Paul) Conover, Stephen (Jodi) Harmon, John (Kirsten) Harmon, Laurel (Stephen) Piccolo, Kenneth (Aubrey) Harmon, Cheryl (Benjamin) King, David (Natalie) Harmon, Jeff (Emilee) Harmon, Michael (Nikki) Harmon, and Matthew (Brittney) Harmon; 66 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings: Sheron Gibb; Dean (Cindy) Schauerhamer, Allen (Elaine) Schauerhamer, Margene (Paul) Haener, Dawn (Dale) Getz, Laurel Miner, Teresa (Whit) Lund, and Danette (Kent) Day. Their shared memories and love will continue to honor her legacy.

Funeral services will be held at the Lehi Gateway Stake Center (2150 North Pointe Meadow Dr., Lehi, UT) on Wednesday, November 15 at 12 p.m. Viewings will be held on Tuesday, November 14 from 7-9 p.m. and on Wednesday morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Lehi Cemetery. The funeral service can be viewed online here.

Condolences can be left at https://www.serenicare.com/obituaries/thelma-harmon.

The family would like to thank First Choice Home Health and Hospice (specifically our two angelic Rachels) for the gentle and loving care they gave our sweet mother, as well as the family, during a difficult time.