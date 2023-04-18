Theodore (Ted) Paul Meronk Jr. (September 8, 1943 – April 10, 2023)

Theodore (Ted) Paul Meronk Jr., 79, of Rock Springs, WY, passed away on April 10, 2023 after battling longterm health issues.

He was born September 8, 1943 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Ruth Freseth and Ted Meronk Sr.

He married Valerie Vugrinec on October 11, 1975 in Land O’ Lakes, Wisconsin. Valarie passed away in 2018, and Ted’s health declined since.

Ted was a proud father and grandfather. In his prime, Ted enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. He also enjoyed good ol’ NASCAR races, they were his greatest pastimes. He loved seeing his sons succeed throughout their lives and was very fond of his daughter-in-law Hava and Dan’s partner Kasey.

Although he mostly was a quiet and reserved man, when Ted spoke you listened as his messages had meaning. There was a dry sense of humor about him, once you understand that, you could see that he was a caring man who only said what was important to share.

He is survived by his sons Daniel Meronk and partner Kasey of Green River, WY, Nathan Meronk and wife Hava of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Sage and Grey.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.