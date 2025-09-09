Theresa Ann Green (February 23, 1957 - August 29, 2025).

Theresa Ann Green, a beloved member of the Superior, community, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 29, 2025, at the age of 68. Theresa was born in Rock Springs, on Saturday, February 23, 1957, the treasured daughter of Victor Abram and Carmen Virgil.

Theresa spent her formative years in Wyoming, attending local schools and graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1975. Shortly thereafter, she married her soulmate, Norbert Green, on December 6, 1975, in Superior. Together, they shared a deep and enduring partnership until Norbert’s passing on June 11, 2022, in Rock Springs.

A woman of many talents, Theresa initially devoted her time to housekeeping, providing comfort and care. Later, she embraced her passion for history and culture, becoming a curator for the museum in Rock Springs, where she worked for six fulfilling years.

Theresa will be remembered for her love of nature, particularly camping adventures that were often shared with family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she cherished every moment spent with them. A talented cook and crafts enthusiast, Theresa’s green chili was renowned, and she took great pride in her Spanish culinary roots.

She is survived by her beloved sons Leland Green of Arizona, Jared Green and wife Stephanie of Vancouver, Washington, Lance Green and wife Trina of Battle Ground, Washington, and Kyle Green of Meridian, Idaho. Theresa also leaves behind her four cherished brothers, Victor Abram, David Abram and wife Judy, Patrick Abram and wife Lulu, and Bobby Abram and wife Loretta. She was a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren: Aletha, Shayleigh, Zoee, Aiden, Lilly, Josslynn, and Kingzley. Theresa is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Jacob Green, and sister May Wall. Theresa leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and warmth that will continue to inspire those who knew her.

Honoring Theresa’s wishes, there will be no formal services following her cremation. Friends and family are invited to leave condolences and memories at http://www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Though she is no longer with us, Theresa’s spirit and love will remain forever in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.