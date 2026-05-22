Theresa Dolores Sowers (September 29, 1951 – May 17, 2026)

It is with deep sadness the family of Theresa Dolores Sowers announces her passing at the age of 74.

Theresa was born September 29, 1951 in Greeley, Colorado to Anna Marie and Manuel Adelmo Lobato. She spent her early years in Greeley, Pierce and Ault Colorado. She went on to travel the states in her twenties and settled mostly in Wyoming and North Dakota.

She enjoyed spending time with family including her earliest memories of growing up with her three sisters on a small farm in Pierce, Colorado. As she went on to raise her own children and eventually welcome grandchildren, her favorite activities were centered around her family. She loved to welcome all her grandkids into the world, whether she happened to live in the same city at the time or would travel to meet them. As time went on, she loved to spoil all of them and attend their special events, graduations, and weddings.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married James Sowers in Rock Springs on February 26, 2011. They moved from Rock Springs to Minot, North Dakota in 2013. She has friends and family across the states who have loved and will miss her dearly. She has always had a heart for animals and has never been without at least one house cat. A favorite pastime of hers had been keeping in touch with cousins and friends from all over the map on social media. She always said “cousins are really best friends you are related to”.

Theresa is survived by her husband James; her sister Elaine (Kevin) Quam; and five of her children: Kristy (Jason) Smith of Minot, North Dakota; Lonnie (Michelle) Brown of Jackson Hole; Nathan Flood of Minot, North Dakota; Jessica (Mark) De Simone of Rock Springs; and Dylan (Nicole) Chatterton of Rock Springs. She is also survived by her Grandchildren: Jordan (Jeremiah Conway), Garret (Sheyanne Horner) and Riann Smith: Anna, Lachlan (Sophe) and Camden Brown; Kaden Chatterton and Maddison McChesney; and RyLee and Cooper Chatterton; as well as great-grandchildren, Kiara Smith and Kyon Conway.

Theresa is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Andrew Chatterton; her two sisters, Evelyn Wolfe and Joyce Guest; and brothers-in-law, George Wolfe and Jim Guest.

Services in Minot for Theresa are pending.