Third Positive COVID-19 Case Discovered in Sublette County

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Sublette County Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health have been notified of the third lab-confirmed case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among Sublette County residents.

The patient is a male adult in his mid-60s from Sublette County. The individual is currently hospitalized for a non-COVID related illness. This case is not related to the COVID positive case reported last week.

Wyoming Department of Health and Sublette County Public Health are following up to monitor and learn more about the person’s exposure risk and identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. Known contacts will be asked to quarantine, and to be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 are cough, fever, shortness of breath, and sore throat, but research has shown the presence of other symptoms, including nasal congestion, loss of sense of smell and taste, and gastrointestinal symptoms, as well. If experiencing any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you call your healthcare provider and seek testing. A person can be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and still spread the virus, too.

The public is encouraged to continue to follow these guidelines outlined by the CDC and WDH:

• Wear a cloth face covering when in public (like at grocery store, etc.) to protect others from possibility of asymptomatic transmission.

• Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) of others, especially those who are sick or may have been exposed.

• Stay home if sick

• Avoid large gatherings

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

For any questions, please call Public Health at 307-367-2157. For current information on COVID-19 in Sublette County, go to the Sublette COVID-19 webpage at sublettewycovid.com.