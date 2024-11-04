Third Reading of Garbage Rate Ordinance on Rock Springs Council Agenda Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will vote on an ordinance that will increase garbage collection rates charged in the city following its third reading Tuesday night.

The rate increase was initially proposed by Wyoming Waste Services and would increase rates for customers a dollar per year starting in 2025 and ending in 2030. Michelle Foote, the site manager for WWS, previously told SweetwaterNOW the reason for the increases were mainly due to increased fuel costs and a desire to pay employees more. The ordinance was initially presented to the Council Oct. 1.

The Council will also determine if it will support requests from the Rock Springs Fire Department and the Rock Springs Civic Center to fill vacant positions. The fire department seeks to fill a captain and two firefighter positions while the civic center seeks to fill a Senior Recreation Supervisor position.

Presentations and proclamations will include a Verteran’s Day Proclamation and a presentation by the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker updating the Council on activity at the airport.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at Rock Springs City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.