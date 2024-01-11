Thirteen Sweetwater County Cheerleaders Earn All-State Honors

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Thirteen Rock Springs and Green River cheerleaders have earned all-state honors for 2023. Seven were named for the Tigers with the Wolves having six.
The Wolves’ six all-state students were first-year recipients, except Senior Allysa Drinkle, a four-year recipient. First-year recipients are Jaylene Gallegos, Brayden Lennon, Juliet Peterson, Ezia Romango, and Dax Smith. Lennon and Romango are juniors while the other three are sophomores.
Check out their group photo at the top of the article.
Out of the seven all-state students for the Tigers, three are receiving all-state honors for the first time. Senior Brilee Albiston, Junior Ireland Law, and Sophomore Brooke East were all first-time recipients. Senior Jendaya Coletti was named All-State for the third time. Senior Natalee Williams, and juniors, Nevaeh Anderson and Bridgette Taylor, were named for the second time.