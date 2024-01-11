Thirteen Sweetwater County Cheerleaders Earn All-State Honors

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Thirteen Rock Springs and Green River cheerleaders have earned all-state honors for 2023. Seven were named for the Tigers with the Wolves having six.

The Wolves’ six all-state students were first-year recipients, except Senior Allysa Drinkle, a four-year recipient. First-year recipients are Jaylene Gallegos, Brayden Lennon, Juliet Peterson, Ezia Romango, and Dax Smith. Lennon and Romango are juniors while the other three are sophomores.

Out of the seven all-state students for the Tigers, three are receiving all-state honors for the first time. Senior Brilee Albiston, Junior Ireland Law, and Sophomore Brooke East were all first-time recipients. Senior Jendaya Coletti was named All-State for the third time. Senior Natalee Williams, and juniors, Nevaeh Anderson and Bridgette Taylor, were named for the second time.