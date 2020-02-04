This Decade, Make Good Health Your Greatest Wealth

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
23
Views

Aspen Mountain Medical Center will have discounted blood screenings available at their Blood Draw Event, February 24 – 29 & March 2 – 7 from 7 AM – 11 AM.

Payment is due at the time of screening. We will not bill insurance.

EVERYONE IS WELCOME!

Tests that require fasting:

  • General
  • Female Complete
  • Male Complete

Call (307) 352-6940 follow us on FACEBOOK or visit our WEBSITE for more information.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR