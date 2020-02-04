This Decade, Make Good Health Your Greatest Wealth

Aspen Mountain Medical Center will have discounted blood screenings available at their Blood Draw Event, February 24 – 29 & March 2 – 7 from 7 AM – 11 AM.
Tests that require fasting:
- General
- Female Complete
- Male Complete
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.