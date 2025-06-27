This Summer is Going to be HOT HOT HOT at Mansface Liquors this 4th of July!

Celebrate the 4th of July and every sun-soaked summer day the right way, with an ice-cold drink from Mansface Liquors. Whether you’re headed to the lake, throwing a backyard BBQ, or just trying to survive the heat, we’ve got the goods to keep you cool and festive all season long.

Seltzer Season is in Full Swing

If seltzers are your thing, we’re fully stocked and ready for you. We’ve got your ride-or-dies like White Claw and High Noons, but we’re also bringing the heat with some of the newest and boldest options out there:

Happy Thursdays

Sunday D’s

Nocas

Happy Dads

Monacos

Whether you’re into sweet, citrusy, strong, or smooth — we’ve got something for every seltzer lover’s cooler.

Craving Something with a Little Less Fizz?

No problem. We carry a huge selection of ice-cold beers, from your trusty domestics to full-bodied German brews, crisp Mexican lagers, bold Belgian ales, and of course, craft beers brewed right here in Wyoming. If you like variety, you’ll love what we have.

SLUSHY ALERT: These Aren’t for Kids

Cool down with one of our rotating alcoholic slushies, made to hit the spot when the temps rise. These frozen treats change flavor often and sell out fast. Pro tip: grab a few to-go cups and be the hero at the next BBQ.

Holiday Plans? We’ve Got You Covered

If you’re camping, tailgating, lighting up the sky, or just kicking it at home, Mansface Liquors has everything you need for the perfect 4th of July.

Make Mansface Liquors Your First Stop This July 4th

Locally loved and fully stocked, we’re here to help you celebrate the long weekend right. Swing by, grab your favorites, and toast America!

📍 Located at 777 Uinta Drive, Green River, open seven days a week

