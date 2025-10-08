This Week in Pronghorn Sports: Week of Oct. 6, 2025

FARSON — Farson-Eden High School’s fall sports teams are set for a challenging week as both the football and volleyball squads face ranked opponents on Friday.

Football

The No. 4 Farson-Eden Pronghorns will host Casper Christian at 1 p.m. Friday in a key 1A conference matchup. Farson-Eden enters the game with a 2-4 overall record and a 1-2 mark in league play following a 68-12 loss to Encampment last week. The Pronghorns ran the ball 29 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, with Kole Johnson leading the way with 112 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Volleyball

Later that day, the Farson-Eden volleyball team will travel to face No. 2 Cokeville at 6 p.m. The Lady Pronghorns are coming off a 3-1 win over 2A Kemmerer Tuesday, rallying after dropping the opening set to take the next three 25-20, 25-16, 25-21. Farson-Eden is now 6-12 overall and 3-2 in the 1A Southwest.