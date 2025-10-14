This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Oct. 13, 2025

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School’s varsity teams are gearing up for a packed week of competition as fall sports near their postseason stretch. The schedule includes volleyball, football, cross country regionals, and the State Marching Band Festival.

Volleyball

The Lady Tigers volleyball team will have a busy home stretch, beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Star Valley in a rescheduled matchup. Rock Springs will then face Natrona on Friday at 6 p.m. before closing the week Saturday at noon against Kelly Walsh. The Lady Tigers are coming off a strong 3-1 win over Jackson, taking the match 29-27, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17.

Football

On the gridiron, the Tigers will travel east to face No. 3 Cheyenne East on Friday at 6 p.m. Rock Springs put together one of its best efforts of the season last week, battling top-ranked Sheridan in a defensive showdown that ended in a narrow 14-6 loss.

Cross Country

The cross country team will compete Friday in Casper at the regional meet, held at Paradise Valley Country Club, with runners aiming to qualify for next week’s state championships.

Marching Band

Rounding out the weekend, the Rock Springs High School marching band will perform Saturday in Casper at the State Marching Band Festival.