This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Oct. 20, 2025

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School’s varsity teams enter a pivotal week of competition, highlighted by a win-or-go-home football matchup and a home rivalry volleyball showdown.

FOOTBALL

The Tigers football team will host Kelly Walsh on Friday at 6 p.m. in what amounts to an early playoff game. Rock Springs, coming off a 49-3 road loss to Cheyenne East, needs a victory to secure a postseason berth. With both teams fighting for the final playoff spot, the game will mark the Tigers’ final home appearance of the year.

VOLLEYBALL

The Lady Tigers volleyball team will host No. 3 Green River on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a conference “Dig Pink” matchup supporting breast cancer awareness. Rock Springs looks to rebound after dropping hard-fought contests to Natrona and Kelly Walsh last week, including a five-set battle against the Fillies.

GIRLS SWIMMING

In the pool, the girls swimming and diving team will travel to Kelly Walsh on Friday and Saturday for the 4A West Conference meet, where competitors will aim to qualify for the upcoming state championships.

CROSS COUNTRY

Rounding out the week, the cross country team will head to Cheyenne on Saturday for the state championships, closing out a strong fall season for the Tigers.