This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Oct. 6, 2025

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School’s varsity teams are gearing up for a busy stretch of competition this week, with events across football, volleyball, girls swimming, and cross country.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Football

The Tigers will host Sheridan on Friday at 6 p.m. in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Sheridan enters the matchup chasing its 50th consecutive win, looking to add to the longest winning streak in Wyoming high school football history. Rock Springs is looking to bounce back after a 37-0 road loss to Thunder Basin last week.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Volleyball

The Lady Tigers have a pair of conference matches this week. They’ll host Star Valley on Friday at 6 p.m. before traveling to Jackson for a 1 p.m. contest on Saturday. Last week, Rock Springs dropped a tight five-set match to Pinedale on Tuesday, then rebounded with a 3-1 win over Riverton before falling 3-1 to Evanston.

Girls Swimming

The Rock Springs girls swim team will hit the road for two meets this week. The Tigers will compete at the Cheyenne South Invite on Friday, followed by the Rawlins Invite on Saturday.

Cross Country

The Tigers will travel to Fort Bridger on Thursday to compete in the Mountain View meet, starting at 5 p.m. The event will give Rock Springs another opportunity to fine-tune performances ahead of the postseason.