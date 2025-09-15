This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Sept. 15th, 2025

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School’s varsity athletes will be busy this week with state golf, regional tennis, a home volleyball matchup, cross country in Rawlins, football at Laramie, and a pair of swim invites.

Football

Rock Springs will be on the road again Friday with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Laramie. The Tigers are still in search of their first win after falling 33-6 to Campbell County last week. A strong defensive first half kept Rock Springs within striking distance, but the Camels’ offense pulled away after the break.

Volleyball

The Lady Tigers return home Tuesday to host Lyman at 6 p.m. Rock Springs is coming off a gritty five-set win over Natrona County that marked its first conference victory of the season. The Lady Tigers rallied after splitting the first four sets, 21-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-20, before pulling away 15-8 in the decisive frame. The victory followed a hard-fought loss to second-ranked Kelly Walsh.

Golf

Rock Springs will be represented at the Class 4A State Tournament in Cheyenne beginning Friday. TJ Atkinson and Ava Doerr both advanced after strong showings at regionals, where both earned all-conference honors. The two-day tournament runs through Saturday.

Tennis

The Tigers are heading to regionals this week and are coming off a strong run. Rock Springs swept Torrington and Cheyenne South, and battled hard in competitive matchups against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East. 4A South Regionals will be held in Cheyenne and run from Friday through Saturday.

Girls Swimming

The Tigers will be in the water twice this weekend, starting with their home invite Friday at 3 p.m. Rock Springs will then head to Green River on Saturday for the Wolves Invite.

Cross Country

The Tigers travel to Rawlins on Friday for the Nancy Steinberg Invite. Rock Springs is coming off a strong showing at the Green River Invite, where Aria Wheeler and William Maes won individual titles and the Tigers claimed both the boys’ and girls’ team championships.