This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Sept. 22, 2025

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School’s varsity teams face a full slate of competition this week with homecoming football, state tennis, volleyball tournament play, girls swimming on the road, and cross country at the Shana Ward Memorial in Saratoga.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Football

The Tigers will host Cheyenne South on Friday at 6 p.m. for their annual homecoming game. Rock Springs is still searching for its first win of the season after falling to Laramie 23-7 last week. The Tigers, now 0-4, have yet to score more than one touchdown in a game this year, though running back Boston James provided a bright spot against the Plainsmen with more than 200 yards of total offense.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Volleyball

Rock Springs will open the week with a rivalry match on the road at Green River Thursday at 6 p.m. before heading to the Casper Tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Lady Tigers picked up momentum last weekend with a straight-set win over Worland, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23.

Tennis

The Tigers will compete at the state tournament in Gillette beginning Thursday and running through Saturday. Last week at regionals, the boys placed fifth and the girls finished sixth.

Girls Swimming

The Lady Tigers will compete at two events this week, starting Thursday at the Pinedale Tri and continuing Friday at the Riverton Invite. Rock Springs showed promise in the Green River and Rock Springs invites last week, collecting several top-three finishes.

Cross Country

Rock Springs will travel to Saratoga on Friday for the Shana Ward Memorial, a midseason test that will feature programs from across Wyoming.