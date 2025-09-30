This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Sept. 29, 2025

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School’s varsity teams head into the final week of September and the start of October with a busy schedule, highlighted by a road football game, three home volleyball matchups, cross country’s “Tough Pumpkin” Invite, and girls swimming at the Pinedale Invite.

Football

The Tigers will travel to Gillette on Friday to face Thunder Basin at 6 p.m. Rock Springs is coming off its first win of the season — a dominant 54-0 homecoming victory over Cheyenne South. The Tigers excelled on both sides of the ball, forcing eight turnovers and scoring seven touchdowns in the blowout.

Volleyball

Rock Springs opens the week at home Tuesday against Pinedale at 6 p.m., followed by another home match Thursday against Riverton. The Lady Tigers will also face Evanston on Friday at 2 p.m. Last week, Rock Springs battled county rival Green River for the first time this season, hanging tough in the opening set before falling in straight sets, 25-20, 25-8, 25-14.

Cross Country

The Tigers will host their “Tough Pumpkin” Invite on Friday at 4 p.m. They will look to continue to build up for the cold weather as state quickly approaches.

Girls Swimming

The Lady Tigers close the week Saturday at the Pinedale Invite. The meet provides another chance to build on early-season progress as the team approaches the final stretch before postseason competition.