This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Oct. 13, 2025

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School’s varsity programs are gearing up for an action-packed week at home, with volleyball, football, cross country, and the marching band all set to compete.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Volleyball

The Lady Wolves volleyball team will host three straight matches, beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Riverton. Green River will then face Kelly Walsh on Friday at 5 p.m. before closing out the week Saturday at noon against Natrona County. The Lady Wolves enter the week on a strong note after winning interclass matches over Mountain View and Kemmerer.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Football

On the gridiron, Green River will host Cody on Friday at 6 p.m. The Wolves clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 last week with a win over Powell, continuing a strong late-season push. Wins in the next two weeks would allow them to possibly host a playoff game in three weeks if they can secure the second seed.

Cross Country

The Green River cross country team will travel to Casper for the regional meet on Friday as runners look to qualify for state competition.

Marching Band

Rounding out the week, the Green River High School marching band will perform at the State Marching Band Festival on Saturday in Casper, fresh off their showing at last weekend’s Marching Band Festival.