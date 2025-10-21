This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Oct. 20, 2025

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School’s fall sports teams are heading into one of their most important weeks of the season, with postseason stakes and rivalry matchups highlighting the schedule.

FOOTBALL

The Wolves football team will close out its regular season at home Friday at 6 p.m. against top-ranked and undefeated Star Valley. Green River, now locked in as the No. 4 seed for the playoffs, will look to build momentum heading into the postseason after falling to Cody 56-7 last week.

VOLLEYBALL

The Lady Wolves volleyball squad faces a busy week as well. Green River, ranked No. 3 in 4A, will host 3A No. 5 Pinedale on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before traveling to rival Rock Springs on Thursday for a 6 p.m. “Dig Pink” conference match in support of breast cancer awareness. The Lady Wolves enter the week riding high after a thrilling home win over top-ranked Kelly Walsh, followed by a sweep of Natrona County to improve to 4-1 in conference play.

GIRLS SWIMMING

In the pool, the Green River girls swimming and diving team will compete at the 4A West Conference meet Friday and Saturday at Kelly Walsh, with top performers looking to qualify for the state meet.

CROSS COUNTRY

Rounding out the week, the Wolves cross country team will travel to Cheyenne on Saturday for the state championships, marking the culmination of a strong season for the program.