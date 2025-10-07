This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Oct. 6, 2025

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School’s varsity teams are preparing for another full week of competition across multiple sports, highlighted by a key football matchup at Powell on Friday.

Football

The Wolves will travel to Powell for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday night as they look to bounce back from a narrow 36-32 loss to Jackson last week. Senior wide receiver Dax Taylor reached a career milestone with his 100th reception, while Max Hintz set a new single-game all-purpose yardage record for GRHS with 470 yards. A win this week would significantly improve the Wolves’ odds of making the playoffs this year.

Volleyball

The Lady Wolves have a pair of matches this week. They’ll travel to Mountain View on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match, then head to Kemmerer on Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest. Green River is coming off a sweep of Evanston last week, winning 25-19, 25-23, 25-14.

Girls Swimming

The Green River girls swim team will head east for a pair of meets this weekend. They’ll compete in a dual against Cheyenne East Friday, followed by the Cheyenne East Invite on Saturday.

Cross Country

The Wolves will travel to Fort Bridger on Thursday to race in the Mountain View meet, beginning at 5 p.m. The event serves as another important tune-up as the postseason approaches.