This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Sept. 15, 2025

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School’s varsity programs head into a busy weekend that features state competition in golf and tennis, a Hall of Fame football game at home, and a packed slate across volleyball, swimming and cross country.

Football

Green River will host Riverton on Friday at 6 p.m. in its annual Hall of Fame game, which will also double as the Wolves’ first home game of the year. The Wolves enter the matchup coming off their first win of the season, a dominant 45-0 road victory over Rawlins last week.

Volleyball

The Lady Wolves face a split schedule this weekend, beginning at home Friday at 4 p.m. against Star Valley for their first home match of the season before heading to Jackson on Saturday for a 1 p.m. matchup. Last Friday in Casper, Green River swept Natrona County, winning 25-19, 25-21, 29-27, and fending off multiple set points in the third. The following day, the Lady Wolves fell to second-ranked Kelly Walsh in straight sets, 25-9, 25-18, 25-21.

Golf

The Wolves will be represented by Adam Robertson and Roman Brown at the Class 4A State Tournament in Cheyenne, beginning Friday and continuing through Saturday. Robertson led Green River at regionals, placing 13th overall with rounds of 85 and 83 for a 168 total. Brown followed close behind, finishing 18th after carding rounds of 86 and 87 for a two-day total of 173.

Tennis

Green River opens regional play Friday in Cheyenne, with competition continuing Saturday. The boys’ team carries an unbeaten record into the postseason after capping the regular season 7-0 with victories over Torrington, Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East. The Lady Wolves also had a strong showing last weekend, finishing 3-1.

Girls Swimming

The Wolves will take on rival Rock Springs on the road Friday at 4 p.m. before returning home for the Green River Invite on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Cross Country

The Wolves travel to Rawlins on Friday for the Nancy Steinberg Invite. Last week at home, Green River turned in a strong showing against Rock Springs and Manila (Utah). On the girls’ side, Angalina Veys placed fourth in 24:35.52, followed by Jeannette Lundeen in sixth (25:13.45) and Hannah Kimble in 10th (26:33.99). For the boys, Jesse Kimble led the Wolves with a fourth-place finish in 19:22.29. He was followed by teammates Cade Toolson (10th, 20:06.90), Brake Covington (11th, 20:15.05), Tavin Vendetti (12th, 20:22.28), Hunter Rushing (13th, 20:40.57) and Arden Lamb (14th, 20:59.26), all placing in the top half of the standings.