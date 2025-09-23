This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Sept. 22, 2025

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School’s varsity teams are set for a packed week of competition highlighted by homecoming football, a rivalry volleyball match, state tennis in Gillette, girls swimming, and cross country at the Shana Ward Invite.

Football

The Wolves will host Evanston on Saturday at 11 a.m. in their annual homecoming game. The matchup was moved from Friday night due to a shortage of officiating crews available to cover contests across the state. It will mark Green River’s first conference game of the season. Last week, the Wolves fell to third-ranked Riverton 41-21 at home.

Volleyball

The Lady Wolves will welcome rival Rock Springs on Thursday at 6 p.m. in their first head-to-head meeting of the year. Green River enters the matchup coming off a pair of sweeps over Star Valley and Jackson.

Tennis

Green River travels to Gillette this week for the state tournament, which runs Thursday through Saturday. The Wolves will look to build off a strong regional showing where the boys’ team took first place and the girls finished second.

Girls Swimming

The Wolves are back in the pool Thursday for a dual at Lander Valley at 4 p.m. before heading to the Evanston Invite on Saturday. Green River is coming off a dominant stretch, winning both the Rock Springs and Green River invites last week.

Cross Country

The Wolves will head east Friday for the Shana Ward Invite in Saratoga. The meet provides another midseason test as Green River runners continue to stack results in competitive fields.