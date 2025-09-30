This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Sept. 29, 2025

GREEN RIVER — After a successful homecoming weekend, Green River High School’s varsity teams are set for a full schedule this week, with key matchups in football, volleyball, cross country and girls swimming.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Football

The Wolves will travel to Jackson on Friday to face Jackson Hole High School at 6 p.m. Green River is coming off a 28-21 homecoming victory over Evanston, marking its second win of the season. Senior wide receiver Dax Taylor broke the Green River career receptions record during the game, finishing with six catches for 117 yards to reach 99 career receptions.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Volleyball

The Lady Wolves will head to Evanston on Thursday for a 6 p.m. matchup as they look to build on their strong performance last week. Green River swept county rival Rock Springs in three straight sets, 25-20, 25-8, 25-24, in the teams’ first meeting of the season. A scheduled home match against Thunder Basin on Saturday was previously canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Cross Country

Green River’s runners will compete Friday at Rock Springs’ “Tough Pumpkin” Invite, which begins at 4 p.m. The meet is expected to feature a competitive field from around the region.

Girls Swimming

The Lady Wolves will compete in two road meets this weekend. They’ll face Cheyenne Central in Gillette on Friday at 4 p.m. before heading to Laramie for a Saturday morning meet at 10 a.m.